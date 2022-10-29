Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want.

The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table.

They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory when they face Juve.

The Bianconeri are in bad form, which has made it hard for them to reach the top of the league table.

Max Allegri men have the quality to compete eventually, but at the moment, they are punching below their weight, worrying their fans.

Napoli will continue to build on a solid start to the season and they intend to beat the Bianconeri when both clubs meet. Min-Jae believes it will be the perfect outcome.

He said via Football Italia:

“I respect all opponents, but I have a wish. I want to beat Juventus. Our fans care about it so much and so it’s the same for me.”

Juve FC Says

Despite our poor form, we rarely lose to top opponents and Napoli will know this because of our record in those matches.

If they remain unbeaten when we meet, we could become the club that hands out the first beating of the season to them.