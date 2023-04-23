Napoli matchday squad: Three absentees for Juventus clash but Rrahmani returns

This Sunday, Juventus and Napoli will collide in the biggest showdown of Serie A Round 31. The Bianconeri will be looking to extend a positive week that saw them book a spot in the Europa League semi-final and get their point deduction suspended, albeit temporarily.

On the contrary, the Partenopei endured a dreadful week after exiting the Champions League following a 1-2 defeat on aggregate against Milan.

Therefore, the Partenopei will be eager to lift the mood with a rebound victory over their old rivals at the Allianz Stadium.

Luciano Spalletti called up 23 players for the trip to Turin, including key defender Amir Rrahmani. The Kosovan left the pitch in midweek after sustaining a knock, but it appears that he managed to shake it off just in time for the big clash.

On the other hand, Matteo Politano and Mario Rui were the other two casualties from Tuesday’s clash against the Rossoneri. The Italian winger and the Portuguese fullback will remain in Naples, joining Giovanni Simeone on the treatment table.

Nevertheless, Spalletti will be able to rely on his key stars Victor Osimhen, Khicha Kvaratskhelia, Stanislav Lobotka and Kim Min-jae who are all on the list.

Here is the full Napoli squad that will travel to Turin for the encounter against Juventus as posted by the Partenopei’s official Twitter account: