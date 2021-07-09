Napoli new coach drops hint that they might beat Juventus to Chelsea man

Napoli new manager, Luciano Spalletti has dropped a hint that he might be reunited with Juventus target, Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazil-born Italy international is a long-term target for the Bianconeri who will look to sign him again this summer.

He has been struggling for minutes at Chelsea as he faces competition from Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso at the home of the Champions League winners.

This summer could be decisive for him and he might eventually leave Stamford Bridge when he returns from Euro 2020.

However, Juventus faces increasing competition for his signature and Spalletti, who managed him at AS Roma, could convince him to join him in Naples.

In a press conference recently, the gaffer spoke about several things and when he was asked about the rumours linking his new club with Emerson, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“That is a question I cannot answer, but it’s possible that might’ve happened…”

Juve needs another left-back to give Alex Sandro serious competition in that spot.

The Brazilian also had some fitness problems last season and a deputy as good as Emerson would have been useful to the Bianconeri.

At Napoli, the Euro 2020 star could easily get enough playing time, but he would play Champions League football if he moves to Juventus.