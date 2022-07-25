Raspadori
Transfer News

Napoli now in pole position to sign a long-term Juventus target

July 25, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Juventus has a long-term interest in Giacomo Raspadori, and it was all over the news at the end of last season.

Some reports even considered him the heir of Paulo Dybala, and it seemed inevitable that Juve will sign him.

However, the Bianconeri soon started working on deals for Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba instead.

They have now added both players to their group, yet they don’t seem to have reignited their interest in Raspadori, even though they need another attacker.

The striker is now catching the attention of Napoli, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims they have made him one of their important targets and will move for him soon.

However, Sassuolo wants 30m euros to release the Euro 2020 winner, and that might be an issue for the Partenopei.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is a fine emerging talent in Italian football, however, he is not so different from Moise Kean.

He has simply had more playing chances than the Juve striker, and it is probably better to play Kean more than to add Raspadori to the squad.

Also, we need more experience in different areas of our team, and we cannot say he fits that description.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Arthur

Former Juventus player explains why Arthur has flopped

July 25, 2022
scudetto

Marco Tardelli says we must always consider Juventus favourites to win the Scudetto

July 25, 2022

Report – Juventus tables an offer for Liverpool man

July 25, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 25, 2022 at 11:13 pm

    should have bought him a long long time ago

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.