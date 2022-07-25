Juventus has a long-term interest in Giacomo Raspadori, and it was all over the news at the end of last season.

Some reports even considered him the heir of Paulo Dybala, and it seemed inevitable that Juve will sign him.

However, the Bianconeri soon started working on deals for Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba instead.

They have now added both players to their group, yet they don’t seem to have reignited their interest in Raspadori, even though they need another attacker.

The striker is now catching the attention of Napoli, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims they have made him one of their important targets and will move for him soon.

However, Sassuolo wants 30m euros to release the Euro 2020 winner, and that might be an issue for the Partenopei.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is a fine emerging talent in Italian football, however, he is not so different from Moise Kean.

He has simply had more playing chances than the Juve striker, and it is probably better to play Kean more than to add Raspadori to the squad.

Also, we need more experience in different areas of our team, and we cannot say he fits that description.