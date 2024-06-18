Napoli is now leading the race to sign Mario Hermoso, despite Juventus initially being linked with the Spaniard.

The Atletico Madrid defender is highly sought after in his position across Europe as he nears the end of his contract in Spain.

Seeking a new challenge, Hermoso’s availability was known to Juventus since last season, and they had been keen on adding him to their squad.

However, their pursuit has not progressed significantly recently, and according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli has emerged as the frontrunner to secure his signature.

Napoli plans to offer Hermoso a prominent role in their three-man defence under Antonio Conte.

Discussions between Hermoso and Napoli have been ongoing, suggesting a potential move to Italy. Napoli appears poised to outmanoeuvre Juventus and Inter Milan in this transfer race.

With Juventus under new management, it seems Thiago Motta is not prioritising Hermoso’s signing for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso has been on our radar for several months, and it is surprising that we have cooled our interest in his signature in the last few weeks.

Max Allegri was the coach who wanted to work with him, and our new gaffer must agree to the move before we can resurrect it.