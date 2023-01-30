Napoli on course to beat impressive Juventus points record

Juventus ended the 2013/2014 season with 102 points, a record in Serie A, but the current Napoli side is on course to break that record.

Napoli is having a superb season and after beating AS Roma yesterday, they now have 53 points from their first 20 matches of the season.

There are 54 more points to play for in the league and it means Napoli needs to earn 50 more to beat Juve’s record in the competition, as reported by Football Italia.

The Partenopei have looked unstoppable this season, having lost just a game and defeated the likes of Juve and Roma already and they are 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

Juve FC Says

Napoli is having a great season and we simply are not at the races now, so we should care less about how the title race is going.

What we need now is to focus on earning as many points as possible so that we can salvage our campaign and not get into a relegation scrap.

The 15 points deficit we already have seems to have affected our players, so Max Allegri must find a way to get them to focus on the points they can earn before the season finishes.