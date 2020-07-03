Napoli open to Bernardeschi for Milik

Napoli are reportedly open to the idea of including Federico Bernardeschi in an exchange deal involving Arkadiusz Milik.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a host of strikers from Europe’s top five leagues, however Milik is the name that remains at the top of the list.

Sky sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Polish striker’s contract expires next summer and he’s unlikely to renew.

With clubs struggling to pay big fees this summer, Napoli are reportedly more open to accepting players in exchange and have identified possible targets.

From Juventus, they reportedly like Bernardeschi’s profile while the Bianconeri have reportedly already agreed terms with Milik.