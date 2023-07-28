Juventus appears likely to miss out on the opportunity to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos, as Napoli intensifies its efforts to secure the Greek defender, reports Tuttojuve.

Mavropanos has been on Juventus’ radar in recent weeks as the club aims to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming season. However, Juventus has faced challenges in signing new players due to difficulties in offloading individuals they had intended to let go. This delay has hindered their progress in securing their desired targets, and Mavropanos could be one of the players slipping through their fingers.

On the other hand, Napoli views the Stuttgart defender as the perfect replacement for Kim Min-jae, and the Partenopei are reportedly working swiftly to finalize a deal and add Mavropanos to their squad as soon as possible. This proactive approach by Napoli puts Juventus at a disadvantage in their pursuit of the talented defender.

Juve FC Says

The transfer window closes in a month, but the new season starts in three weeks and clubs are moving fast in the transfer market.

We need to follow suit because if we continue to delay, the best players will be off the market when we are ready.

Mavropanos is a superb defender who will do well for us and we might regret not making a move for him if he goes to Napoli and succeeds.