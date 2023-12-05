This Friday, Juventus and Napoli will lock horns in what will be a vital showdown for both clubs and their respective objectives.

Nevertheless, it seems that the two rivals won’t do battle exclusively on the pitch, but their skirmishes could extend to the transfer market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Napoli are ready to challenge Juventus for the services of Lazar Samardzic.

The Udinese midfielder was one of the main revelations in the previous campaign.

This almost earned him a move to Inter last summer, but the deal astonishingly collapsed at the eleventh hour due to disputes over commission fees and some confusion regarding the power of attorney between the player’s father Mladen Samardzic and his former agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old remains an interesting talent. This season, he has thus far contributed with a couple of Serie A goals and as many assists.

The Serbian international is a creative player capable of playing either as a box-to-box midfielder or an attacking midfielder. He also possesses a formidable left-foot shot.

However, the pink newspaper believes that signing the former Leipzig youngster won’t be an easy task for either the Bianconeri or the Partenopei.

As the source tells it, Udinese are currently requesting 20 million euros to part ways with their talented star. The possible entry of new suitors from abroad would also drive the price up.