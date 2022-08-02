For one reason or another, Giacomo Raspadori has been overlooked during the earlier part of the summer transfer market. Nonetheless, the young striker’s name has suddenly returned to the headlines, with two top Serie A clubs embroiled in a battle for his signature.

Apparently, Napoli have been pondering a move for the Euro 2020 for quite some time, with Luciano Spalletti being an admirer of the player. But with Juventus back in the race, the Partenopei no longer have the luxury of time.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli are preparing to offer Sassuolo 30 million euros plus bonuses for the 22-year-old’s services.

The source adds that southerners are willing to offer Raspadori wages worth 2.4 million euros per season. This should be enough to convince the young player who would reportedly love to play for Napoli.

The report expects a meeting between Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis and Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali to take place in the next few days – presumably at the beginning of next week.

Juve FC say

After witnessing the Old Lady’s blitz for Gleison Bremer, Napoli have probably taken a lesson from Inter’s woes. Thus, the Partnenopei won’t waste any more time, as they will attempt to put the deal over the line sooner rather than later.

So if Juventus truly want to sign Raspadori, then they must pull off another scathing onslaught in order to overtake their southern rivals.