Will Daniele Rugani remain at Juventus next season? This is a question many Juve supporters are asking as the campaign draws to a close.

The defender’s contract expires at the end of this season, and some reports suggest Juventus wants him to stay. While Rugani may not play often, he is an important influence in the Juve dressing room, especially for the young Italian players. This has made him a key figure at the club, and he is widely expected to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

Talks are ongoing between his camp and Juventus over a contract extension, but it remains unclear if he will stay. Amidst this uncertainty, Napoli is now looking to pounce and add him to their squad.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that the Naples side is prepared to offer Rugani a three-year deal. If they receive any indication that he is leaving Juventus, they will move quickly to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Rugani is an important influence in our dressing room, but the defender should probably leave the club this summer so we can sign some new defenders who will offer us greater value on the pitch.