Juventus is facing more competition for Marcus Thuram as they seek to add the son of Lilian to their squad sooner than later.

The Frenchman will be a free agent at the end of this season and it seems unlikely that he will agree to a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Their offer is still on the table, but he has been in superb form for them and wants to decide his future at the end of the season.

This has alerted several top European clubs, including Juventus, but the competition could make it hard for the Bianconeri to sign him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Napoli is the latest club to show an interest in him as they look to continue bolstering their squad.

The Partenopei top the Serie A standings now and have some quality players in their ranks, however, they still want to add Thuram to their group to make it even stronger.

Juve FC Says

We need to be careful about losing our transfer targets to Napoli now that they are at the top of the league table.

It has been a good time for them as they prove they could be worthy winners of the league title, but we remain the bigger side and should get Thuram over them if we are serious.