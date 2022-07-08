Napoli pushes to spoil Juventus plans for their defender

Napoli and Juventus hardly trade players and that is one reason most Juve fans are not confident their club can sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender has been on their radar in the last few weeks, and a move for him has become important now that the club is negotiating the sale of Matthijs de Ligt.

KK has a deal with Napoli that expires in 2023, and a contract renewal has been hard to find.

But the Partenopei are not giving up. Euro Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims they are now looking to hand him a new deal again.

The report claims they will make another attempt to keep him in the long-term, and one certain thing is that they will not sell him to Juve in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Selling a player to Juventus is one of the worst things that Napoli can do, and the Bianconeri know this.

However, sometimes a player can force the transfer, so we probably have a chance of landing him.

If Napoli refuses to sell, we can wait and get him on a pre-contract in six months.

But we must add a new centre-back to our squad if De Ligt leaves in this transfer window.