Juventus has had their eye on Torino captain Alessandro Buongiorno for much of this season as they plan to make a move on their neighbours.

The 24-year-old is one of the finest defenders in the league and has played a key role in making Il Toro’s defence one of the best in Serie A.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of Juventus, who might be in need of a new defender by the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have a history of poaching the best talents from other Serie A clubs, and Buongiorno seems to be their latest target.

However, Torino will be reluctant to sell him to their rivals and will be pleased to hear that another team is interested in his signature.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Napoli is also keen to sign the defender and has intensified their interest in him.

They currently appear to be more serious than Juventus and might win the race for his signature in the coming months.

However, if Buongiorno prefers to stay in Turin, it will give Juventus an advantage, potentially leading to his joining Bremer as another former Torino player at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Considering the teams looking to sign Buongiorno, he clearly is a top talent in the league.

If we fail to add him to our group soon, one of our rivals will improve their options with the defender.