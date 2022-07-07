Last month, numerous news reports linked Juventus with a switch for Filip Kostic.

The Serbian rose to prominence after guiding Eintracht Frankfurt towards Europa League glory last season while claiming the reward for the best player of the tournament.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri’s interest in Kostic is fading, with the club shifting its focus towards Nicolò Zaniolo.

Federico Cherubini already has Angel Di Maria in the bag, and would like to bolster the flanks further by landing the versatile Roma star.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old could still end up in Serie A regardless of Juve’s intentions, with Napoli reportedly on his trail.

Reminiscent to Juventus, the Partenopei are enduring a change in personnel upfront following the departures of club legends Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

Moreover, the source believes that Matteo Politano could also leave the Maradona Stadium this summer, which would further deplete Luciano Spalletti’s frontline.

Therefore, the source believes that the southerners have identified Kostic as the right profile to bolster the wing department.

Juve FC say

While Kostic would have certainly been a decent addition to Max Allegri’s squad, Juventus can only sign so many new players in one transfer session.

So we can only hope that the likes of Zaniolo and Di Maria would turn to out be brilliant signings, proving that the management has made the right assessments.