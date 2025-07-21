Juventus are expected to receive an offer from Napoli who have been closely following the young Fabio Miretti.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of the Bianconeri who became one of the first players to emerge from the Juventus Next Gen ranks to become a protagonist with the first team. This occurred in March 2022, when Max Allegri turned to the young squad amidst a midfield injury crisis.

However, the Serie A giants have made a habit of selling their most prominent academy graduates over the past few years. Nicolo Fagioli, Matias Soule, Dean Huijsen and Radu Dragusin were all sold despite their great promise, just to name a few.

Miretti no longer has a place at Juventus

As for Miretti, he has already been cast aside since last summer when he was sent out on loan to Genoa.

The Italy U21 starlet managed to deliver impressive displays, especially when Patrick Vieira replaced Alberto Gilardino as head coach in the middle of the campaign.

But while the young midfielder was hoping for a glorious return to Turin after proving his worth in the Port City, it appears that Igor Tudor isn’t necessarily a great admirer of his.

Even with Juventus lacking midfielders amidst the expected exit of Douglas Luiz, it appears that Miretti’s future will lie away from Continassa.

Napoli ready to launch onslaught for Fabio Miretti

Luckily for the Italian, Napoli have expressed their interest in the player in recent weeks, as their sporting director Giovanni Manna would like to reunite with his old Juventus Next Gen pupil.

During his appearance on Rai (via JuventusNews24), Italian journalist Ciro Venerato revealed that the Serie A champions have begun preliminary talks with the player’s famous agent, Giovanni Branchini, so they could be preparing to launch an offer in the coming days or weeks.

The source adds that Juventus have named their price at €15 million, a figure that the Neapolitans consider reasonable enough.