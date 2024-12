Juventus views the 24-year-old Raspadori as a valuable addition and is keen to finalise a deal. The versatile forward, who was part of Italy’s victorious Euro 2020 squad, has not found consistent favour under Napoli coach Antonio Conte, who reportedly prefers other attacking options. This situation might suggest Napoli would be open to offloading Raspadori. However, as reported by Tuttojuve, Napoli remains reluctant to sell the forward to Juventus despite the potential inclusion of Danilo in the deal.

Historically, Napoli has resisted strengthening Juventus by selling them players, and this case is no exception. Even though a swap deal involving Danilo could benefit both sides, Napoli’s stance is clear: they are unwilling to send Raspadori to Turin, which has stalled any progress in negotiations.

For Juventus, the situation is further complicated by their need to secure another defender before agreeing to part ways with Danilo. While the Brazilian is a crucial component of their backline, Juve remains committed to exploring options that would help them improve both ends of the pitch. Napoli, on the other hand, must reconsider their resistance if they are serious about acquiring Danilo, as the current deadlock does neither club any favours.

As things stand, the prospect of a Raspadori-Danilo swap remains uncertain, largely due to Napoli’s unwillingness to negotiate with their long-time rivals