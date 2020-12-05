Napoli refuses to give up on Juventus’ 3-0 win

Football Italia says that Napoli has filed a third appeal against their 3-0 default loss to Juventus to the CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) Collegio di Garanzia.

The Partenopei had missed the game because their local authority had advised them not to travel after two members of their team tested positive for coronavirus.

But Serie A teams had already agreed on a protocol that meant that they still need to play the game despite the two positive cases.

Their no-show was expected to award Juventus a 3-0 win and Serie A and the FIGC ruled in that manner, in favour of the Bianconeri.

However, Napoli insists that they had done nothing wrong and that they were simply following the instruction of their local authorities.

The Serie A said that they didn’t follow the protocol agreed by the competition’s participating teams at the start of the campaign and that they didn’t do enough to travel for the game even before the local authority stopped them.

They have remained unsatisfied with the verdict, and they are now launching another appeal.

The report says that a verdict is expected this month, before Christmas, and if they win, the game will be rescheduled for mid-January.