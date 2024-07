The attacker’s contract expires next summer, and Juve has offered him a new deal.

He has not signed the contract yet, but the club hopes he will sign it and extend his stay.

However, the men in black and white are also open to his departure this summer, and the likes of Napoli and AS Roma have been linked with a move for him.

Roma has since prioritised a move for Matias Soule, while Napoli is focused on other players for now.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve has no intention of selling Chiesa to Inter Milan, which is their main rival.

The attacker can only move to Inter as a free agent next summer, making Napoli the most likely destination for the Euro 2020 winner.

Chiesa will be eager to sort out his future soon after returning for pre-season following his wedding. The attacker hopes he gets chances under Thiago Motta should he stay at the club.