Napoli are interested in signing Federico Gatti, but this is not entirely new information, as they had shown interest in the defender last summer as well.

Gatti has established himself as one of Juventus’s best players and is considered a key figure in the dressing room at the Allianz Stadium. His leadership qualities and deep understanding of what it means to represent the club make him an essential part of the current squad.

Napoli Maintains Pursuit of Gatti

Juventus are determined to retain Gatti, particularly because of his character and commitment. He is one of the few players who fully embodies the club’s identity, and his presence is seen as crucial during a period of transition. In recognition of his contributions, the defender has received regular pay rises through new contracts, further reinforcing his value to the team.

Despite his contentment in Turin, interest from other clubs has not diminished. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Gatti is one of the players Antonio Conte is eager to work with, and Napoli are now showing serious intent in pursuing his signature. The report indicates that the Partenopei believe Gatti could strengthen their squad and may look to make an offer during the upcoming transfer window.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus Must Consider Long-Term Value

With the summer approaching, Juventus face a decision regarding one of its most dependable and influential players. While selling him could bring in significant funds, doing so would also risk losing a central figure in the team’s leadership structure.

Gatti remains an important player for Juventus, both on and off the pitch. Letting him leave, particularly to a direct rival such as Napoli, would appear counterproductive at a time when the club needs strong personalities to guide the squad forward.

His future remains a key issue for Juventus as they assess how best to reinforce their ambitions for the coming season.