Napoli set to benefit from Juventus move for Milik

Napoli would be one of the clubs following Juventus’ interest in Arkadiusz Milik because they stand to make some financial gain from the transaction.

The Bianconeri need a new forward and reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Milik and Memphis Depay lead their other targets as they consider making either striker a member of their team.

Depay’s contract termination discussion with Barcelona has still not been concluded, and the Dutchman is demanding a huge salary from the Bianconeri.

Milik can leave Olympique Marseille in a loan-to-buy agreement and Juve seems closer to signing the Pole than Depay.

If that move happens, one club that would also be smiling to the bank is Napoli.

They are Milik’s former club and a report on Gazzetta Dello Sport, as revealed by Calciomercato, says they will earn 30% of the transfer fee when Milik changes club.

Juve FC Says

We have little business with any agreement Marseille has with Napoli regarding Milik.

What we need is the striker and his expertise on our team. If he can deliver the goals that we are looking for, then we must add him to our squad under the right conditions before this transfer window closes.