Napoli is reportedly poised to appoint Giovanni Manna as their next Sporting Director, a move that would entail directly poaching a replacement for Cristiano Giuntoli from Juventus.

It’s a bold step, but Manna might be eager for the opportunity, and Juventus won’t impede anyone from leaving, given their status as one of the world’s premier clubs.

Manna’s transition to Napoli could lead the Partenopei to adopt a similar operational approach to Juventus. Additionally, they may glean insights from Juventus as Manna has been integral to their current operations.

The defending champions are already vying with Juventus for the signatures of certain players. According to a report on Tuttojuve, they’re interested in Teun Koopmeiners and Lazar Samardzic, both of whom are highly coveted by Juventus. It’s anticipated that Napoli will pursue these players aggressively, potentially leveraging Manna’s expertise to secure their signings.

As such, we can expect Napoli to intensify their efforts in the race for these players, with Manna likely playing a pivotal role in their recruitment endeavours.

Juve FC Says

Napoli will always try to compete at our level, but we are a much bigger club, and none of these players will choose them over us if we make an approach for their signature.