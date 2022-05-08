Napoli set to pick up more money than Juventus this season

Napoli looks set to finish this season above Juventus and that means they will make more money from Serie A than the Bianconeri.

The Partenopei started this campaign well, and they looked like they will win the Serie A.

They faltered and will now settle for third place. Juve had been closing in on them, but the Bianconeri’s recent defeat at the hands of Genoa means they might not catch Napoli.

Football Italia claims the Naples side will clinch third place if they collect two more points in this campaign.

If they succeed and force Juve to finish 4th, they will make approximately 4m euros more than the Bianconeri.

This means even if Napoli draws their remaining two games of the season, they will finish above Juve and earn that money.

Juve FC Says

Finishing inside the top four is the most important thing for Juventus at the moment.

Overall, we earn more revenue than Napoli and the 4m euros will not close that gap.

The key thing is that we finish this season well, prepare for the next campaign in the best possible manner and win some trophies in it.

Hopefully, our players will add the Coppa Italia trophy to our cabinet at the end of this term as well.