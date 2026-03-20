Juventus has received a clear indication in their pursuit of Stanislav Lobotka, with Napoli insisting that the midfielder is not available for transfer. The Bianconeri had identified him as a potential addition to strengthen their squad, but their efforts appear to have been firmly rebuffed.

Napoli Maintain Firm Stance

Napoli have historically been reluctant to sell their top players to Juventus, and this situation is no different. The Partenopei remain determined to retain their key figures, particularly when interest comes from a direct domestic rival. Juventus, however, have continued to monitor standout performers from Antonio Conte’s side, recognising the quality within the Napoli squad.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Napoli have made it clear that Lobotka will not be sold to the Old Lady. Should any transfer become unavoidable, the club would prefer to facilitate a move abroad rather than strengthen a Serie A competitor. This stance reflects their long-standing policy of avoiding direct reinforcements to Juventus.

Juventus Forced to Reconsider Options

Juventus had hoped to reunite Lobotka with Luciano Spalletti, under whom the midfielder previously thrived at Napoli. The pair enjoyed significant success together, including winning the Serie A title in 2023, and Juventus viewed this existing understanding as a valuable asset. Lobotka’s familiarity with the manager’s tactical demands made him an appealing target.

However, Napoli considers him a crucial component of Antonio Conte’s current system and has no intention of sanctioning his departure at the end of the season. Even in a scenario where financial considerations force a sale, the club remain resolute that he will not join Juventus under any circumstances.

This development leaves Juventus needing to explore alternative midfield options as they continue their squad planning. While the response from Napoli may not come as a surprise, given their established position in such dealings, it nonetheless represents a significant obstacle in Juventus’ transfer strategy moving forward.