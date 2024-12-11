Juventus has been expressing interest in Giacomo Raspadori for some time and views him as a potential addition to their attacking lineup in the January transfer window. Currently, the club has been relying heavily on Dusan Vlahovic as their sole striker this season. However, the workload on Vlahovic has become excessive, making it imperative for the team to bring in someone to share the burden in the forward position.

Although Juventus is hoping to have Arkadiusz Milik return to the squad in the new year, there are lingering doubts about whether the Polish international will seamlessly fit into Thiago Motta’s tactical system. This has heightened the urgency for the Bianconeri to secure a new attacker during the winter transfer window.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Napoli, which had previously been resistant to selling Raspadori to Juventus, has now softened its stance. The report indicates that Napoli would consider parting ways with the talented forward as part of a swap deal involving Juventus defender Danilo. The potential move stems from Napoli coach Antonio Conte’s desire to work with Danilo, making the Brazilian defender a key factor in the negotiation.

While Raspadori could significantly strengthen Juventus’s attack for the second half of the season, the club’s defensive depth raises concerns about the feasibility of such a deal. Danilo is a crucial part of Juventus’s backline, and losing him mid-season without securing a capable replacement could jeopardise the team’s defensive stability. This necessity for a new centre-back could complicate the potential trade, potentially hindering the move for Raspadori.