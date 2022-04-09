Napoli sprint for young Italian fullback wanted at Juventus

Since the start of the season, almost everyone at Juventus agreed that the club must find a replacement for Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian veteran has been the ultimate first choice at the club since arriving to Turin in 2015, but his performances have largely regressed in the past couple of years.

Therefore, a host of young left-backs have landed on the Old Lady’s shortlist, including Andrea Cambiaso.

Despite Genoa’s woes this season, the 22-year-old caught the eye with a string of impressive displays. However, the Bianconeri won’t be alone in the race for his signature.

In fact, Calciomercato claims that Napoli is looking to anticipate the competition from Inter, Milan and Juventus for Cambiaso by swiftly securing a deal with Genoa.

The Italian’s contract with the Grifone will expire in 2023, which means that he should be available for a relatively low price. Moreover, the Ligurians’ potential relegation would make it even tougher for the club to hold one to their promising prospect.

This season, Cambiaso has contributed in a single goal and four assists in his 25 Serie A outings. However, an injury setback has kept him out of action as of late.

Juve FC say

Reminiscently to Juventus, Napoli have been trying to add a new left-back to their roster for quite some time now. Therefore, the Partenopei could be serious in their hunt for the young Italian.

But while Cambiaso is surely a promising name for the future, Juventus arguably need someone who can hit the ground running starting next August.