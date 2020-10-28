Napoli star claims they wanted to play Juventus and ruling is unfair

Victor Osimhen has had his say regarding the cancellation of Juventus’ game against Napoli in which the Bianconeri were awarded three points and three goals, while the Naples side saw a point chopped off from their points tally this season in addition to losing the match by 3-0 to Juve.

The striker has been an important part of the Napoli team that has been in fine form in the league this season and he feels that being punished for not showing up to the Juve game is unfair because himself and his teammates were ready.

Napoli had been advised by the health authority in their region not to make the trip to Turin and they heeded the advice, ignoring the Serie A protocol that had already been accepted by teams in the top flight before the start of the season.

Juve named a team and fielded it but Napoli never showed up and the Bianconeri were given a 3-0 win, but Osimhen doesn’t think that they deserved that.

He told TLN via Football Italia: “I don’t know, but there’s the COVID situation. That’s why we couldn’t travel,” Osimhen said. “We were charged for the match, then we were blocked by the COVID rules.

“It’s a bit unfair, the decision they made later.”