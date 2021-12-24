Napoli star issues rallying cry ahead of their match against Juventus

Napoli has been on a poor run of form in recent weeks despite starting the campaign very well.

They are now third on the league table after spending a lot of time at the top of the league standings.

Only a few points separate them from Juventus who are 5th on the league table at the moment.

They lost their last league game 1-0 at home to Spezia, and their next match would be against Juventus in the new year.

However, their attacker, Matteo Politano, insists they are better than they are now and insists they will show everyone that.

After the loss to Spezia, he said via Tuttosport: “Losing like this hurts, since we tried to win it in every way. But we are not finished. And we will prove it.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli remains one of the top clubs in Italy, and they are much better than their recent performances.

The Partenopei are missing some important players, and that is one reason they have been on a poor run of form in some matches.

Juve would hope to beat them on the return of football next month, but the Bianconeri cannot afford to underrate them for any reason.