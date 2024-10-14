Italian football agent Tullio Tinti doesn’t rule out a Juventus future for his client Giacomo Raspadori who is seeing little playing time at Napoli.

The 24-year-old is a versatile striker who joined the Partenopei in the summer of 2022 after making a name for himself at Sassuolo.

However, the Italy international hasn’t cemented himself as a regular starter in his first two seasons, and his playing time has further decreased this term following Antonio Conte’s arrival, especially amidst the lack of European football.

Therefore, news reports have been linking Raspadori with a move to Juventus who are searching the market for a new striker who can cover for Dusan Vlahovic.

For his part, Tinti revealed that his client is happy at Napoli, but at the same time, left the door open for a potential move to Turin.

“Giacomo is happy in Naples, but Cristiano Giuntoli knows him well and respects him,” said the veteran agent while chatting with reporters on the sidelines of the elective assembly for the AIACS (Italian Association of Football Agents and Clubs) via Calciomercato.

The current Juventus Football Director was the one who brought Raspadori to Napoli. Nevertheless, the 52-year-old probably realizes that convincing his old patron Aurelio De Laurentiis to send the attacker to one of his main rivals won’t be an easy mission by any means.

Raspadori’s contract with Napoli is valid until June 2028.