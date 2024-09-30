Napoli striker Victor Osimhen might not linger too long at Galatasaray, but the chances of Juventus poaching him remain slim.

The Nigerian was determined to leave the Stadio Maradona last summer due to his poor rapport with the club’s hierarchy.

But after failing to seal a move to a European giant, he eventually ended up signing for Galatasaray on loan until June.

Nevertheless, Rai Sport (via JuventusNews24) explains why the 25-year-old might not remain in Istanbul for too long.

As the source explains, the player has a release clause in his Napoli contract that will become active in January.

This clause is worth 90 million euros, before decreasing to 75 million euros in the summer.

The report believes that if this clause were to be triggered in the middle of the campaign, Galatasaray would receive a certain percentage as compensation for the early termination.

In recent weeks, Osimhen has been linked with a sensational move to Juventus who are reportedly keeping close tabs on the situation.

However, the Bianconeri won’t be able to activate the buyout clause, as it only applies to clubs outside of Italy.

Therefore, if Cristiano Giuntoli wishes to reunite with his old Napoli pupil, he would have to negotiate a deal with his Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and his former Juventus collaborator Giovanni Manna.

Hence, Juventus might find it hard to lure the Nigerian bomber to Turin in the coming months.