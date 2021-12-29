Napoli struggling to get a team together to face Juventus

Juventus’ first game of 2022 would be their Serie A match against Napoli next month.

The Partenopei won the reverse of this fixture and Juve would be on a revenge mission when both clubs meet for that encounter.

Their job could be made much easier with their opponents struggling to get a fit team for the encounter.

Calciomercato reports that Luciano Spalletti’s squad has been ravaged by covid-19 and players leaving for AFCON.

Kalidou Koulibaly, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Adam Ounas and Victor Osimhen are all heading for the African competition.

While Fabián Ruiz, Hirving Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne have tested positive for covid-19 and are doubts.

These absences have left their squad severely depleted and could see them play a very weakened team for the game.

Juve FC Says

Napoli has been a tough club for Juve to face in recent seasons and they would still look to compete in the game.

These absences weaken their team, but it also gives chances to some fringe players to stake a claim for a first-team place.

Juve cannot underestimate them for any reason because that would expose us to a shock result.

Max Allegri must get his players mentally prepared to be at their best regardless of which Napoli players plays.