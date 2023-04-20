Napoli suffers injury blow ahead of Juventus match

Napoli has suffered a blow ahead of their match against Juventus, with Giovanni Simeone set to miss the fixture.

The Partenopei beat Juventus when both clubs met in the reverse game, which helped the league leaders consolidate their place atop the standings.

It is almost certain Napoli will win the league, except for a spectacular collapse, but they have struggled in recent weeks, which makes the game against Juve tricky.

The Bianconeri are not in the best of form, but when it matters most, they always perform, which is one reason that game will be tough for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

He will need all his top players to be fit for the fixture, but Il Bianconero reveals Simeone will be unavailable for the fixture because of injury.

Juve FC Says

Napoli has been the top club in Italy this season, which makes the game against them an important fixture.

Juve is still looking to end this term as close to the top as possible and would want a win.

Both clubs will be in solid form in the game and whoever is missing a key player might suffer the most.

Simeone has struggled to bench Victor Osimhen, but he is an important reserve player.