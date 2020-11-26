Napoli takes a serious position in the race for Juventus’ target

Todofichajes is reporting that Napoli is set to beat Juventus to the signature of Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazil-born Italy international has been relegated to a reserve role at Chelsea for some time now.

The Blues have two other solid left-backs and that has made Emerson disposable.

He has been a target of Juventus for a long time now and a summer move to Turin was even discussed.

The move never materialised, but he remains interesting to the Italian champions who now have to see off competition to sign him.

Napoli has been looking for a new left-back as they bid to challenge for the Scudetto this season.

The report claims that they have now devised a plan to land Emerson similarly to what they achieved with Tiémoué Bakayoko.

The Frenchman joined them on loan for the rest of this season with an option to make the deal permanent.

The report claims that is exactly what the Naples side wants to achieve with Emerson.

With Alex Sandro suffering from injuries at the moment, Emerson would have been an experienced natural cover for him.

But Danilo has been doing a good job when he has had the chance to do so too.