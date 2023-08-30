Victor Osimhen is on the verge of extending his contract with Napoli, a move that signals the club’s determination to prevent any potential transfer to Juventus.

The rivalry between Juve and Napoli is intense, often heightened when Juventus attempts to acquire Napoli’s most exceptional talents. Although Napoli has already seen a number of their players move to Juventus, they are resolute in their desire to thwart any further transfers to their rivals in black and white.

Napoli acknowledges the ever-present threat of Juventus eyeing the best players in Serie A and is keen on safeguarding Osimhen from such a scenario. In accordance with a report from Tuttomercatoweb, they are considering the inclusion of an “anti-Juve” clause within the new contract between Napoli and the Nigerian striker. This clause would be aimed at preventing or hindering any potential future move by Osimhen to Juventus, underlining Napoli’s commitment to keeping hold of their prized asset.

Juve FC Says

Osimhen is one of the world’s best players and could become a legend in the Juve shirt.

But it will always be tricky for us to add him to our group unless he runs down his contract and leaves Naples as a free agent.

He also seems to be in love with the Neapolitans, so he would not want to spoil his reputation with them by moving to Juve.