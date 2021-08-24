Napoli trying to have their suspended star back before Juventus clash

Last Sunday, Napoli won their first match of the Serie A season with two unanswered goals against the newly promoted Venezia.

Nonetheless, the Stadio Maradona encounter was marred by an ugly incident that saw Victor Osimhen sent off after pushing his opponent, Daan Heymans.

The referee immediately showed him the red card, but it is not yet fully clear whether the young Nigerian intended to punch the Venezia player or simply push him.

The answer for this last question holds some importance for Juventus, who are set to travel to southern Italy on the third matchday of the season.

The striker will surely miss the Partenopei’s next encounter against Genoa this weekend due to suspension, but the club is hoping to have him available for the big clash against the Old Lady.

According to ilBianconero, the sporting judge should soon decide on the matter. If the player’s action is deemed to be a violent conduct, then he will surely be suspended for at least two matches, missing the Juventus match in the process.

On the other hand, if Osimhen’s action is judged to be a mere anti-sporting gesture, then the judge would most likely hand him a one match suspension in addition to a fine.

In the last case, the former Lille man would be available at Luciano Spalletti’s disposal for the big classic encounter between Napoli and Juventus.