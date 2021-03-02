Napoli trying to further postpone Juventus fixture

Has there ever been a more turbulent fixture than Juventus-Napoli?

This match was supposed to be played on October 4 during the third round of Serie A.

However, the local authorities in Naples prevented their local club from making the trip to Turin after two positive Covid-19 cases among the players.

Therefore, the Bianconeri were initially awarded a 3-0 victory as their opponents failed to show up to the stadium.

Nonetheless, the decision was overturned by Italian courts in December after a long legal battle.

Thus, the fixture had to be rescheduled, but the issue now lies within its date – especially during the overpacked campaign.

After the Partenopei’s Europa League elimination, March 17 became a feasible date.

Although it was believed that this date was all but confirmed, Aurelio De Laurentiis might have other plans.

According to il Matino (via Calciomercato), Napoli are hoping to further push the fixture into another date.

The southerners already have two tough matches on their hands – against Milan and Roma – between March 14 and 21.

Therefore, the Azzurri’s president would want to avoid a third crunch battle within the same week.

Napoli will be waiting for Juve’s second leg match against Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

If the Bianconeri qualify for the next stage of the competition, then March 17 will become the only availabe opening.

But if the Italian champions get eliminated, then their fixture list will be much lighter for the rest of the season.

Thus, it is safe to say that De Laurentiis won’t be cheering Juventus in their upcoming European fixture – and it definitely won’t be the first time.