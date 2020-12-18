Napoli want to sell Juventus target but they don’t want Bernardeschi

Arkadiusz Milik is back on the radar of Juventus ahead of the reopening of the transfer window next month, according to Calciomercato.

The Polish striker has been sidelined at Napoli for this campaign after he failed to secure a move away from the club in the summer.

He will be out of a contract at the end of this season, but he wasn’t registered by the Naples side before this campaign started.

This season has seen him play only international football and January offers him the chance to escape.

Juve wanted him in the summer, but they signed Alvaro Morata instead, now they want to move for him again.

The report says that although he would be free in the next seven months, Napoli are digging their heels in and they still want to sell him for 18m euros next month.

One way that Juventus can lower that price is to add a player in the deal, but Napoli has told them that they don’t need Federico Bernardeschi whom the Bianconeri intended to use.

Alvaro Morata has done a great job at Juventus this season, but when the Spaniard doesn’t play or has an off-day, the Bianconeri struggle to score goals and that is one of the reasons why they need another striker.