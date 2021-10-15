Napoli wants Bernardeschi to replace contract rebel Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne is refusing to sign a new contract at Napoli and it could change the course of Federico Bernardeschi’s career.

Bernardeschi has refused to leave Juve before now opting to remain at the club instead of going out on loan last season.

He remains just a squad member in Turin, but he could now join another club where he would be more relevant.

Fichajes.net says Napoli looks increasingly likely to lose Insigne as he continues to reject a contract offer from them.

They are now being forced to find a replacement and one player that Luciano Spalletti likes is Bernardeschi.

The report says the Euro 2020 winner has been irrelevant at Juve and could now leave Turin.

If Insigne leaves, Bernardeschi will move to Naples where he is almost certain to be an important member of their squad.

The former Fiorentina man has an expiring contract at Juventus and their financial situation means he would have to take a pay cut to stay.

Calciomercato says they want to offer him a new deal worth just 2.5m euros per season, which is down from the 4m euros per season that he currently earns.

This would make him jump at the offer of Napoli, especially if they can pay him at least his current Juventus salary.