Teun Koopmeiners is eager to move to Juventus, and the Bianconeri are working hard to secure his transfer this summer.

The Dutchman has been one of Europe’s top midfielders over the last few seasons, and his outstanding performance last season has made him a key target for Juve.

The club is now looking to make some sales to fund his acquisition, but any delay could be risky for them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juventus is facing new competition from Napoli for Koopmeiners’ signature, with the Partenopei rebuilding under their new manager, Antonio Conte.

Conte, having recently accepted the managerial position, will be looking to strengthen his squad to challenge for the league title, putting additional pressure on Juve to act swiftly.

However, the same report indicates that Koopmeiners is primarily focused on a move to Juventus and is not interested in speaking with Napoli unless Juventus decides against pursuing him.

The midfielder is patiently waiting for the Bianconeri to finalise their efforts to bring him to Turin.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football and Koopmeiners know if he does not join us, he will be missing out on a great chance to win several trophies.