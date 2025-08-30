Napoli spent a portion of this transfer window attempting to sign Fabio Miretti from Juventus, but negotiations did not lead to an agreement. The midfielder has since suffered an injury, and as a result, Napoli have cooled their interest in securing his signature. Their attention has now turned towards another Juventus player as they continue to evaluate possible reinforcements.

Juventus, meanwhile, still anticipates departures from its first-team squad before the end of the transfer window. Several senior players are considered potential candidates for a move, and the club remain open to parting ways with them should the right offers arrive. At the same time, changes are also expected within their Next Gen side, with some promising additions planned and other players possibly being sold if suitable opportunities emerge.

Napoli’s New Target

Napoli have long been attentive to emerging talents across Italy, and their latest focus is on Francisco Baridó, currently part of the Juventus Next Gen team. The teenager was brought into the club after leaving Boca Juniors at the end of his contract, with his family having emigrated to Italy. His progress has been steady, and he has shown his qualities across youth competitions, which has earned him recognition at the international level with Argentina’s age-grade teams.

This rise in stature has not gone unnoticed, with Napoli now evaluating a potential move for the midfielder. The interest is a reflection of Baridó’s development and the impression he has already made in his time at Juventus.

Juventus Next Gen

Juventus’ Position

According to Tuttojuve, Napoli have been monitoring Baridó and are considering an attempt to sign him during this window. Juventus view him as a talented player for the future, which explains why he continues to be highly regarded within their youth set-up. The club face the challenge of retaining its most promising young stars while balancing financial considerations and the opportunities available for players to gain experience elsewhere.

Baridó’s form has positioned him as a prospect with considerable potential. While Napoli’s interest highlights his growing reputation, Juventus will be keen to ensure that his development is managed carefully, as keeping him could prove valuable for their long-term plans.