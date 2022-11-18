Former Inter Milan man Dejan Stankovic has warned Napoli that Serie A is not won until the last day of the season and Juventus is not to be underestimated.

The Bianconeri made a slow start this season, but they have hit top form in recent weeks.

They head into the World Cup break third on the league table, 10 points from the top.

Napoli has been the leading club in Serie A this season and remains the only unbeaten side in the competition.

It seems Luciano Spalletti’s team is the most in-form club in the country and might run away with the title.

But things could be different when the players return and Stankovic warns via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Napoli is proving to be a world-class team , but here in Italy the championship doesn’t end until the last day and Spalletti’s team will have to keep their guard up Juve, Milan and Inter will certainly not stand by and watch the Azzurri make a triumphant ride, they will fight until mathematics does not condemn them and I believe that anything can happen from January onwards.”

Juve FC Says

We do not need to get involved in the debates about the clubs that are in form or not.

What we must do is to stay humble and focused on continuing to win one match at a time.

We could lose our focus if we look at what other clubs are doing around us.