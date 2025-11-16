Napoli have reportedly added Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to their January shortlist, as they seek a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

The Manchester City legend joined the Partenopei in the summer, and immediately locked himself a place at the heart of Antonio Conte’s plans.

However, the Belgian playmaker tore his hamstring while converting a spot-kick against Inter last month. This injury should rule him out of action at least until February.

Napoli searching the market for a new midfielder

In addition to De Bruyne, Napoli also lost Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to injury. The Cameroonian is also expected to remain on the shelf until late January or early February.

Therefore, the reigning Italian champions will be desperate to reinforce their midfield department when the transfer market reopens, especially following their underwhelming start to the campaign.

In recent weeks, the Azzurri have been heavily linked with Kobbie Mainoo. This would be an almost ideal match, since the 20-year-old is also determined to leave Manchester United in January to rescue his remaining World Cup hopes. The Englishman has yet to start a Premier League contest this season.

Moreover, Napoli and Man Utd have shaken hands on a couple of occasions in recent seasons, with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund leaving Old Trafford in favour of the Stadio Maradona.

Nevertheless, Il Mattino (via TuttoJuve) insists that Mainoo isn’t the only name on Napoli’s shortlist. In fact, the youngster’s €40 million price tag could be too high for the Serie A giants.

Hence, the club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, is simultanously following other profiles.

Weston McKennie wanted at Napoli

The source adds that Weston McKennie is among the names on Manna’s list. The two men know each other very well from their time together at Juventus.

The 27-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, but the Bianconeri will be reluctant to let him leave for two main reasons.

First, Juventus wouldn’t want to strengthen a direct rival, and second, the Texan has regained his starting berth since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, which could open the door for a contract extension.