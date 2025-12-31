Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing Federico Chiesa back to the club as he struggles for regular game time in England, but they face competition for his signature. The main reason Chiesa was sold to Liverpool in 2024 was due to concerns over his fitness history, but he is now a much fitter player. While injuries are no longer a frequent issue, he continues to find opportunities limited, prompting speculation over a potential return to Serie A next month.

Juve could make effective use of the attacker if he becomes available, with Luciano Spalletti able to trust his quality and experience on the field. Chiesa’s familiarity with Italian football and previous spell at Juventus would make the transition smoother and allow him to contribute immediately to the team’s ambitions.

Competition from Napoli

However, the Old Lady is not the only Italian club monitoring Chiesa. Napoli have also been linked with a move for the winger, with Antonio Conte reported to be a keen admirer. The competition suggests that Juventus may need to act decisively if they hope to secure his return.

Journalist Paolo Paganini has commented on the speculation and confirmed that Napoli are very much in the picture. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Juventus are there, but so are Napoli. Napoli’s priority is the midfield, but Lang’s situation needs to be evaluated; he wants more space and could leave. The same goes for Lukaku and Lucca. Lucca’s situation is unusual, a major investment that needs to be redeemed. Chiesa? Everything points to him going to Juve if he leaves, but Conte and Manna respect him.”

Federico Chiesa (Getty Images)

Potential Impact at Juventus

Should Chiesa return, he would bring both skill and experience to Juventus’ squad, reinforcing their attacking options and providing flexibility across the frontline. His motivation to play regularly could also benefit the team in critical matches. The coming weeks will likely determine whether Juventus can finalise the transfer or whether Napoli will emerge as serious challengers for the winger’s signature.