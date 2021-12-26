Napoli will miss four key players against Juventus due to African Cup

For decades, the African Cup of Nations has proven to be a thorn in the backs of European clubs.

While the majority of international tournament are held in the summer, AFCON takes place in the middle of the campaign.

In 2022, the continental competition will take place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

While Juventus won’t have any representative in the tournament, their rivals Napoli will be shortened by four players.

According to TuttoJuve, Luciano Spalletti will be without Kalidou Koulibaly, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Adam Ounas and Victor Osimhen for the big clash against the Bianconeri on January 6.

Osimhen will also have to be checked before leaving Italy to join the Nigerian squad. The striker sustained a facial injury during his side’s meeting against Inter when he crashed with Milan Skriniar.

Juve FC say

Napoli have been dealing with major absentees in the last few weeks, which partially explains the club’s shortcomings lately.

However, we all remember how Juventus travelled south with a depleted squad on matchday three when our five South American players returned late from international duty.

The Bianconeri took an early lead through Alvaro Morata, but ran out of gas in the second period, allowing the Partenopei to mount a come-from-behind win.

The roles could be turning this time around, but its up to Max Allegri’s men to pounce on the situation and secure a vital win that would reignite their Top four hopes.