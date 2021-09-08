Napoli wins Osimhen red card appeal, he will face Juventus

Napoli has been handed a boost in their bid to win their match against Juventus this weekend after a successful appeal for Victor Osimhen’s suspension to be halved.

The Nigerian was sent off in their match against Venezia on the opening day of the season and had to miss their next two games against Genoa and Juve.

He has missed the Genoa match through suspension, but Napoli wanted him to be available to face Juve and they appealed to get the suspension reduced to one match.

They argued that he didn’t “punch” Daan Heymans, but instead just lashed out at him and his action didn’t deserve a two-match ban.

Football Italia says they have been successful in their appeal and he would now be available to face Juventus.

The Partenopei have won their opening two league matches so far, while Juventus has no wins from theirs.

The Bianconeri will be very disappointed to have failed to win games against Udinese and Empoli so far.

However, if they can beat Napoli in this game, they will get the confidence to go on an unbeaten run and gain momentum.

The likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata need to step up their performances now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club and fans will watch them closely in this game.