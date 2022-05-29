Napoli worries Juventus is planning another Higuain type coup on them

Juventus is causing panic in Naples as they chase the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri are not one of the clubs Napoli enjoys dealing with, and the Partenopei were forced to sell Gonzalo Higuain to them in 2016.

That transfer happened on the back of the Argentinian having a record-breaking goal-scoring season in Naples.

Their fans have still not forgiven him for making the move because they never expected that he would cross the divide.

Juve is now targeting Koulibaly, who has just been made their captain and remains one of the finest defenders in the world.

Tutto Sport claims their interest in his signature is causing panic at Napoli, and they are worried that he might be lured to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly remains one of the finest defenders we can sign, and Juve is a club almost everyone wants to play for.

Napoli knows they will struggle to offer him as much money as the Bianconeri will give the former Genk man, and they will fight to keep him or sell him abroad.

But he looks settled in Serie A and might force them to sell him to Juve instead.