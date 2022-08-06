Recently, things have been spicing up on Giacomo Raspadori’s front. The young striker could leave Sassuolo before the end of the month, with Napoli and Juventus dueling for his services.

But while the Bianconeri are keeping themselves busy with other priorities on the market, their southern foes have emerged as the favorites to land the Italy international.

Luciano Spalletti has lost the services of club legends Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens in the same summer, hence, the club is looking to please the Tuscan manager by signing a capable replacement.

But according to Il Mattino via TuttoJuve, Napoli haven’t yet found an agreement with Sassuolo regarding Raspadori’s price.

While the source expects more meetings to take place between the Partenopei and the Neroverdi, Juventus are monitoring the situation with great interest.

Raspadori is a youth product of Sassuolo who has been garnering interest from all over the peninsula for his impressive performances during the last two campaigns. He can play in various roles upfront, including a support striker, an outside forward and a central attacker.

Even if Juventus are reportedly still in the frame, monitoring the situation from afar won’t be enough to lure the player towards Turin.

Obviously, Juventus have other priorities on the market, and probably can’t afford to splash the cash on the Euro 2020 winner while bolstering other positions.

So barring any late dramatic twists, Raspadori will either join Napoli or stay put at Sassuolo.