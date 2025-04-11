Juventus are planning a summer swoop for Fiorentina’s rising star Pietro Comuzzo as part of their ongoing mission to secure the best Italian talents on the market. At just 20 years old, Comuzzo has emerged as one of the standout young defenders in Serie A, catching the eye with his mature performances at the heart of Fiorentina’s defence.

The Bianconeri have a long history of raiding Fiorentina for top talent—despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs—and Comuzzo could be the latest name added to that list. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juve have been monitoring the centre-back for weeks and are convinced he has the quality and temperament to bolster their backline for years to come.

Comuzzo has already made close to 30 league appearances this season, showing consistency, composure, and tactical awareness far beyond his years. His development has not gone unnoticed, and Juventus see him as an ideal long-term investment, especially as they look to bring down the average age of their defence and future-proof the squad.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

However, Juventus are not alone in this chase. Napoli are also showing strong interest, with reports suggesting that Antonio Conte is pushing hard for Comuzzo’s signature. Conte believes the youngster fits his preferred profile: aggressive, tactically disciplined, and technically sound.

The competition between Juve and Napoli is expected to be intense, particularly with both clubs prioritising Italian talent as part of their respective rebuilding plans. But Juventus will feel confident, given their pulling power and track record of integrating young defenders into successful teams.

If Juventus manage to convince Fiorentina to part ways with Comuzzo—never an easy task—they would be acquiring a player with enormous potential. Still at the early stages of his career, he could become a cornerstone of the Juventus defence for the next decade. With Giorgio Chiellini long gone and Leonardo Bonucci no longer in the picture, this could be the start of the next great defensive era at the Allianz Stadium.