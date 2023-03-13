Napoli’s chance of equalling Juventus record is now very slim

The Juventus team of the 2013/2014 season ended the campaign with 102 points. That tally is more than any club in Europe’s top five leagues has ever made.

That team was led by Antonio Conte and smashed through records the whole campaign after losing only twice.

The current Napoli side has been superb all season and there were fears that they might beat the Bianconeri record.

Achieving this takes so much from any team, but Napoli has shown they do not lack consistency and can beat just about any opponent.

However, with 12 league games to go, a report on Tutto Sport reveals the Partenopei now has a better chance of not reaching the record than doing so.

It claims before the league leaders can exceed that record, they have to win all their remaining 12 league games.

They no longer have a margin for error and must continue winning games and not drop any points.

Juve FC Says

That Juventus team is one of the best teams ever in football and their achievement will stick around for a long time.

Having not won the league in decades, Napoli certainly had no interest in chasing a record and just wanted to get their hands on a title.