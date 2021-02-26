Napoli’s Europa League exits helps to set date for rescheduled game with Juventus

Juventus vs Napoli has a new date thanks to the Partenopei’s elimination from the Europa League, according to Football Italia.

The game was originally scheduled to take place in October, but a coronavirus outbreak in Napoli forced them not to travel to Turin

They were penalised for missing the game, initially, with Juve awarded a win and 3 goals.

But they appealed the decision and won, which created the need for the game to be replayed on another date.

Finding a new date has been a nightmarish situation for Serie A organisers with both teams playing in Europe weekly.

However, Napoli has just been eliminated from the Europa League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Granada and Football Italia claims they will now play the game next month.

The report says the 17th of March is the likely date for the match and it will also be the same day for the rescheduled Torino-Sassuolo match.

This game is a must-win for the Bianconeri as they face a tough title run in and are already behind Inter Milan, who top the standings, by 8 points.

Napoli has already beaten Juve in the reverse of this fixture and the Bianconeri should have vengeance on their mind when both teams finally meet for this fixture.